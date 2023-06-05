Live 105 rock radio returns to Bay Area airwaves

Live 105 FM radio station is poised to make its return to the airwaves Monday at precisely 10:53 a.m. After a brief departure from its original alternative rock format, the longtime station will once again cater to fans of the genre.

Since its inception in the mid-1980s, Live 105 has been synonymous with alternative rock, playing hits from iconic bands such as The Cure, New Order, and Radiohead.

However, in 2021, the station's owner, Audacy, decided to rebrand it with mixed reaction.

Station managers took notice.

After conducting surveys and gathering feedback, they realized a lot of listeners longed for the return of Live 105's signature rock sound.