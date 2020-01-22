Livermore police: driver shot in thigh, may have been intentionally driving at officers

article

Livermore police officers shot a driver in the thigh early Wednesday morning because they believed he was going to intentionally drive into them as they conducted an unrelated traffic stop on the side of a road not far from Interstate 580, a police spokesman said.

The driver, who was not named, was handcuffed and taken by ambulance to a hospital, but his condition was not known Wednesday afternoon.

No one else was injured.

Livermore police spokesman Officer Art Rosas said that two officers had originally stopped the driver of a white car on suspicion of drunken driving about 4 a.m. near Airway Boulevard and Kitty Hawk Road next to the I-580 off-ramp.

Officers ordered the driver out of the car to conduct a field sobriety test and were preparing to do the test when a black Kia came speeding toward them.

"Officers took immediate action, and they ended up discharging their firearm," Rosas said.

Rosas said there is no connection between the white car that was stopped by police and the driver of the black Kia.

He also said the Kia driver may have been making a U-turn near the darkened scene or was speeding for another reason.

"There are many possibilities," Rosas said.

Rosas declined to say if investigators have classified the shooting as justified.

"Looking at the positioning and the manner of the tire marks, it would demonstrate that the driver took a very intentional action to make a turn into the officers."

Rosas also acknowledged that the driver of the Kia might not have understood exactly what the officers at the scene were asking of him, as it seemed to take a long time for him to comply with their demands.

"What often happens is that people don’t always hear or comprehend the commands we are giving them at the time," Rosas said. "And when there is adrenaline pumping, you really never know what someone might actually hear when you’re trying to speak directly at them.”

Rosas said the driver in the white car who was originally stopped on suspicion of drunken driving was never given a field sobriety test. He was not arrested and is now cooperating with police as a witness to the shooting.

A man was put into an ambulance after an officer-involved shooting in Livermore. Jan. 22, 2020

A man was taken away in handcuffs after an officer-involved shooting in Livermore. Jan. 22, 2020

The trunk of a car is open following an officer-involved shooting in Livermore. Jan. 22, 2020

CHP officers, Alameda County sheriff's deputies and a man in an ambulance were seen on scene. A drone was also spotted flying above. Jan. 22, 2020

