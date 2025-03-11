Livermore police investigating roadway shooting, victim expected to survive

article

Police in Livermore are investigating a shooting in the area of North Vasco Road and Dalton Avenue. Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

On Tuesday, police said one person was shot and that "he is expected to survive."

No further information about the person shot or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available.

Police initially alerted the public shortly after 5 p.m., saying that the roadway "may be closed" because they are investigating an incident.

"We ask that you please avoid the area as the roadway may be closed," their post on social media read.

Officials said there is no known threat. They did not announce arrests.

SkyFOX flew over the area to get a better vantage point of the situation. Investigators were focused on a Toyota Camry surrounded by evidence markers.

Livermore police respond to a shooting.

Livermore police respond to a shooting.

Livermore police respond to a shooting.