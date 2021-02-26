Livermore pre-K through 12th-grade students plan to head to class in less than a month

In less than a month, thousands of students in Livermore will go back to classrooms.

On Thursday, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District met about a safety plan for students and district employees.

The board voted unanimously to resume in-person instruction for preschool through 12th grade on March 22.

In the Bay Area, the only other public high schools that have been deemed eligible to reopen are in the St. Helena Unified District in Napa County, according to a state map.

Livermore's superintendent admits that there is no perfect answer to make everyone happy, but they believe their plan will work.

Kelly Bowers said like Goldilocks, people are waiting for plan that is "exactly right." But she said that hope is not realistic.

"We have 14,000 people," she said at the meeting.

The board says more than 80% of teachers have received at least one vaccine dose.

More than 1,000 district employees received a shot in just the past week.