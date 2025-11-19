Teens jump from moving stolen car during Livermore police chase

article

Two teens were arrested early Tuesday after leading police on a chase through Livermore in a stolen vehicle and then jumping out of the moving car, authorities said.

Around 1 a.m., officers spotted a car on eastbound Interstate 580 near El Charro Road that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen the previous day, according to Livermore police.

Officers followed the car as it exited the freeway onto Isabel Avenue and attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop, sparking a pursuit.

Dangerous speeds through city streets

Police said the driver was speeding, at times reaching twice the posted limit, and ran multiple stop signs during the chase. Officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle but later located it at the Leahy Square Apartments.

As officers approached, the driver took off again. Moments later, both the 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger jumped from the moving car, which then rolled into the side of an apartment building.

Repeat offender

Both teens were arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and evading police.

Police said this was the second time in five days that the same 14-year-old had fled from officers in a stolen car.