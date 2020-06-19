Livermore Valley wineries set to reopen this weekend

To the extent that it can, the wine industry is opening up to consumers statewide, including the gem of the East Bay, the Livermore Valley.

The valley stretches from Sunol to Dublin and from Pleasanton to Livermore and this weekend's weather looks to be great.

The Livermore Valley, one of Northern California's "other" wine countries, has been cleared to re-open this weekend.

To start, less than ten of the more than 50 wineries will be open, with the others soon to follow.

The rules are simple and clear. Advance reservations, for no more than 6 people, are required. Social distancing between groups will be observed, and masking, when appropriate, will be required.

Each wine tasting must be accompanied by a meal - to be consumed outdoors.

Wineries may partner with a food truck. Or, if they have one, use their own kitchen to make meals.

You can also buy bottles of wine to take and consume off the premises.

But, without the rules there would be no reopenings at all.

"You know, I think, I think initially, people will be accepting," said Cuda Ridge Wines' Larry Dino, who will have a different food truck each week.

The food truck will be serving to folks at its ten socially distanced outdoor patio tables.

"For this weekend, we have Q-Square Barbecue and they have barbecue food; so ribs and chicken and skewers and that type stuff," said Dino.

Wood Family Vineyards has opted for two food trucks.

"You know, there are only so many food trucks around. So, we are trying to book as many truck as we can for as many days as we can," said Harrison Wood of Wood Family Vineyards.

Las Positas Vineyards will prepare food in its own kitchen. They'll serve meat, cheese and hummus plates with a tasting flight of five wines, on its patio.

"We feel like we've taken every precaution we could possibly think of to make sure we're keeping everyone safe and also keeping them happy," said Brent Amos of Las Positas Vineyards.

The famous Wente Vineyards will partially reopen with golf on Tuesday along with food and wine for golfers only with later reopenings of other activities in July.

But, for Livermore Valley wineries, it's a time of rebirth.

"We're just excited to be able to open and welcome people back," said Dino.

"We just hope that people are a little bit patient with us as we try to figure out everything as well," said Wood. "Sit down, take their time and really enjoy savor the experience," said Amos.

Individual winery reopening details are being posted on each winery's web site.