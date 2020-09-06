LNU Lighting Complex reaches 89 percent containment

Containment of the LNU Lightning Complex fires in Lake, Sonoma, Yolo, Napa and Solano counties is now at 89 percent as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire said, with firefighters preparing for hot, dry weather forecast this week.

The fires have burned more than 375,000 acres and claimed five lives -- three in Napa County and two in Solano County - since being ignited by lightning Aug. 17.

There have been 1,491 structures destroyed and 232 damaged, and injuries to four civilians and one first responder, officials said.