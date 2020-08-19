LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties triples to 124,100 acres

The combination of fires known as LNU Lightning Complex in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties tripled on Wednesday to cover 124,100 acres by evening, when state officials said all parts were still burning out of control.

At that point, the state fire agency said in a statement, four civilians had been injured, and the fires had destroyed 105 structures and damaged 70. Another 25,000 structures - homes, businesses, barns and more - were threatened in the largely rural area.

CalFire's incident page for LNU Lightning Fire Complex

The largest blaze in the LNU Complex is Napa County's Hennessey Fire, which reached 100,000 acres Wednesday after extending overnight toward Solano County, reportedly burning dozens of homes. Those impacts could not be confirmed. The Hennessey Fire is made up of the merged Gamble, Green and Markley fires. Also in Napa County is the Spanish Fire near Spanish Flat, which stood at 4,100 acres as of 7 p.m.

Stretching across parts of Napa and Lake counties, the complex also includes Morgan Fire, at 3,500 acres as of 7 p.m.

And in Sonoma County, the LNU Complex includes Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg, at 14,000 acres; Meyers Fire north of Jenner, at 2,500 acres as of 7 p.m.; and a third, smaller blaze, along Skaggs Springs Road to the north.

Cal Fire's statement listed each blaze in the LNU Complex as "0 percent contained."

The Walbridge Fire, the largest of the three in Sonoma County, has forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. And assistant Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal said at an afternoon news conference that it was pushing southeast towards the Russian River community of Guerneville.

Earlier in the day, it had entered the north end of the Austin Creek State Recreation Area adjacent to Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve.

Conditions including low humidity, wind, high heat and dry undergrowth and "incredibly dry fuels" such as grass and brush have been significant challenges, Lowenthal said.

"We expect to be in a fire fight for the next three to five days," Sonoma County Emergency Services Director Chris Godley Wednesday afternoon.

Godley said mandatory evacuation orders have been issued to about 7,700 people in Sonoma County, and about 8,000 residents are in zones where an evacuation warning has been issued. Evacuations orders could change that balance.

About 6,600 Napa County residents had been ordered to evacuate from 2,200 homes, county spokeswoman Janet Upton said mid-afternoon. About 7 p.m., authorities issued another mandatory evacuation order related to the Hennessey Fire that included the communities of Angwin and Deer Park, near St. Helena, which together have about 5,000 residents.

In Lake Country, the communities of Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley were ordered to evacuate Wednesday afternoon.

Details on the injuries and structure damage were unavailable.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas in Napa County:

Highway 29 at the Lake County line to Silverado Trail

Silverado Trail to Highway 128

Highway 128 to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road to Pope Valley Road

Pope Valley Road to Butts Canyon Road

Butts Canyon Road to the county line. This includes the communities of Angwin and Deer Park.

Wragg Canyon Rd – from HWY 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort.

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road.

Wooden Valley Rd. from 121 South, including Wooden Valley Cross Rd and Gordon Valley Rd to the county line.

Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Wooden Valley Road to Vichy Ave.

All of Hennesey Ridge Road

Sage Canyon from Chiles Pope Valley to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Hwy 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Rd to Monticello

Snell Valley Rd & Butts Canyon Rd including Berryessa Estates & Spanish Valley

Moskowite Corners to Wooden Valley including Circle Oaks

2462 Atlas Peak East to dead end

Loma Vista Rd East to Soda Canyon dead end

Berryessa Knoxville Rd from Eastside Rd to Hwy 128

Everything west of Lake Berryessa Pope Canyon Rd to Berryessa Knoxville

Intersection on Butts Canyon Rd & Snell Valley Rd to all of Berryessa Estates Sub-D

All of Steele Canyon Rd. from HWY 128 and Berryessa Highlands Sub Division

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Note: Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Monticello Road from Vichy Ave to Silverado Trail

Ink Grade from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Howell Mountain Road from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road

Hwy 128 at Silverado Trail to Lower Chiles Valley Rd.

Hwy 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Rd to Turtle Rock

Markley Cove Resort to Pleasants Valley Rd.

Sonoma County evacuation orders:

North of Austin Creek Recreational Area

East of The Cedars

Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

The following evacuation shelters have been set up:

Crosswalk Community Church – 2950 First Street, Napa

McBride Senior Center – 91 Town Square Place, Vacaville

Ulatis Cultural Center – 1000 Ultatis Drive, Vacaville

Vacaville Skate Center – 551 Davis Street, Vacaville

Eugene Padan Elementary School – 200 Padan School Road, Vacaville

Fairmont Charter School – 1355 Marshall Road, Vacaville

Sierra Vista Elementary School – 310 Bel Air Drive, Vacaville

Will C. Wood High School – 998 Marshall Road, Vacaville

You can take animals and pets to the following places:

Napa County Animal Shelter – Call (707) 967-4207 for large animals

Sonoma County Fairgrounds – Accepting large animals

Solano County Fairgrounds - Accepting large animals

Solano County Animal Shelter – Accepting small pets



24-hour information line: (707) 967-4207

Sonoma Co. Mental Health Resources

(707) 565-2652 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(707) 576-8181 crisis line