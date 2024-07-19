Lockdown at Redwood City school after kidnapping attempt

One man has been arrested after attempting to kidnap a student at Sequoia High School in Redwood City.

The high school was briefly placed under lockdown after the suspect, 24-year-old Trey Duus, told school staff he had a gun and not to touch him after they confronted him when he tried to grab a student out of his classroom.

The attempted kidnapping happened Thursday around 2 p.m. The teacher had to physically intervene to stop Duus as he pulled the student out of the room.

After searching the campus, they found Duus leaving a school building holding what later turned out to be an umbrella.

Duus was eventually subdued by officers and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

It's unclear why Duus allegedly tried to kidnap the student and what relationship the two may have with each other.

An investigation revealed that Duus allegedly punched a hole in a school bathroom wall and stole a printer cartridge before he was caught.

After leaving the hospital, Duus was taken to the Maguire Correctional Facility and charged with attempted kidnapping, burglary, child endangerment, obstructing officers, vandalism, and trespassing on school grounds.

Police said there's no ongoing threat to the community or school.