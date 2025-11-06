Prop 50 divides California city into 3 congressional districts

The Brief The impact of California’s newly approved Proposition 50 is already being felt across the country, as Democrats celebrate decisive wins and Republicans prepare legal challenges. The city of Lodi in Northern California will be split into three congressional districts — 7, 8, and 9 — instead of just one.



The impact of California’s newly approved Proposition 50 is already being felt across the country, as Democrats celebrate decisive wins and Republicans prepare legal challenges. And in one California city, the newly redrawn congressional districts has divided the city into three.

While some ballots are still being counted, the "yes" side of Prop 50 currently leads by more than 2 million votes statewide. The measure, which redraws California’s congressional districts, passed even in eight counties that supported former President Donald Trump in 2024.

The vote follows a series of Democratic victories in Virginia, where state leaders are now expected to explore similar redistricting measures. Political observers say the off-year election results signal growing momentum for Democrats nationally.

Related article

"People across the state are very upset about what’s happening nationally, and this is our best and first chance to strike back," said David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University. "Gov. Gavin Newsom now has a lane that he didn’t have prior to Tuesday — and he’s been building that lane for the last year or two with a strong team."

California Republicans, meanwhile, have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the implementation of the new maps, arguing they unfairly favor Latino voters. The governor’s office dismissed the challenge, saying in a statement that officials "expect it to fail."

Meanwhile, under the redistricting plan, the city of Lodi in Northern California will be split into three congressional districts — 7, 8, and 9 — instead of just one.

Mayor Cameron Bregman expressed concern that dividing the city could weaken local representation in Washington.

"You’re dealing with politicians who have to get reelected," Bregman said. "They’re going to spend time on people who influence that. It’s going to dilute that influence in the city of Lodi."

Still, one city councilmember noted that the shift could bring more advocates for the community’s needs. Representatives from both parties have pledged to continue working together to ensure Lodi’s interests are heard.