California woman dies after getting head stuck in donation bin

The Brief The woman was found unresponsive with her head stuck in a donation bin in Lodi, California. She died at a local hospital. It has not yet been determined how the woman's head became trapped.



A California woman died after she was found with her head stuck inside a donation box Tuesday evening, according to reports.

She was found unresponsive

What we know:

Lodi police were called around 6 p.m. to the area of West Elm Street and North Pacific Avenue, where they found the unresponsive woman, according to KCRA.

Crews freed the woman from the bin, and she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died, the outlet reported.

Her identity has not been released, but authorities said she was between 35 and 45 years old.

It is not yet known how her head became stuck in the box.

2019 death of Petaluma woman

Dig deeper:

In a similar incident in 2019, Kaily Land, 30, of Petaluma, died after becoming trapped while trying to retrieve items from a donation bin.

She was asphyxiated when the lid closed on her neck.