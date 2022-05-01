Longtime KTVU reporter Craig Heaps dies

KTVU is marking the loss of a longtime reporter.

Craig Heaps, who was a reporter and writer for nearly 30 years, died last week. He started working at the station in the 1980s, and retired in 2014.

Coworkers said he had a way of making corrections that sounded like encouragement, and always found a way to find the smallest details that made a story unique.

His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by those he loved, including his wife of 41 years.

"We are grieving heavily, painfully, and together as a family," said his wife, Patti.

The family said they hope people will donate to Guide Dog's for the Blind in his name. The organization meant a lot to Heaps, the family said, and his dog Chase worked as a guide for the group.

