Look inside Betty White's stunning Carmel home listed for $8M

The dreamy Carmel home of the late Betty White is now on the market.

The oceanfront property can be yours for the price of $7.95 million, complete with panoramic views from nearly every room.

White, revered as America's sweetheart, built the three-story vacation home with her husband Allen Ludden, who died shortly after its completion.

Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

"As revered as Betty White’s public image was in real life, she was a private person. Betty’s home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate," White's realtor, Nicole Truszkowski said.

The four-bedroom, 3,621-square-foot home offers a parade of serene moments from outdoor decks, discrete spaces lush with blooms, and generous windows that showcase the majesty of land meeting sea.

