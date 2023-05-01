Lori Vallow murder trial day 19: Hair from 'Doomsday mom' found on duct tape wrapped around dead son

A piece of Lori Vallow's hair was apparently stuck to a piece of duct tape wrapped around her murdered 7-year-old son's body, a witness testified Monday, according to local reports.

Vallow is accused of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy.

"The partial DNA profile matched the DNA profile provided for Lori Vallow Daybell," DNA analyst Keeley Coleman testified Monday of the hair stuck to a piece of adhesive. The adhesive had been wrapped around J.J.'s body when investigators found him buried on Daybell's property in June 2020, according to East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton.

Coleman added that "the probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion."

The analyst later testified that the "the hair had been found on duct tape that was in the presence of decomposition fluids," Eaton reported .

Last week, Tammy's sister testified about Chad and how she discovered his marriage to Lori. More 911 calls were also released surrounding Tammy's death.

Nearly 50 witnesses have now testified.

Lori’s late brother Alex Cox was the man seen holding JJ in her apartment according to witnesses. Nine months later authorities discovered the seven-year-old and his 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan buried on the property of Lori’s husband Chad Daybell.

The chief medical examiner for Utah took the stand, testifying about Tammy’s body being buried and then exhumed in late 2019.

The medical examiner not only confirmed she died of asphyxia, but that there were bruises found on her arms and chest, indicating Tammy was restrained before she died.

Tammy’s niece Brooke Unti spoke with FOX 10 about what this ordeal has been like for her family.

"It's different for different members of our family. Some are listening every day, and taking notes. Some have distanced ourselves, so that we can protect our mental health and our hearts and I think every approach is valid with that it’s painful," Unti said.

Besides Utah’s chief medical examiner and the DNA analyst, an FBI special agent took the stand – retracing the steps of another alleged co-conspirator, Lori’s late brother Alex.

FOX News contributed to this report.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.