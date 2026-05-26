Live updates: Los Gatos 'Party Mom' faces sentencing hearing

The Brief The 51-year-old O'Connor faces more than 30 years in prison after jurors in March convicted her on 48 felony charges, along with other misdemeanors encompassing child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to minors. The sentencing might take up to three days. O’Connor has been in Santa Clara County jail custody since October 2021, after she was arrested near Boise, Idaho.



A Los Gatos mother convicted of holding alcohol-fueled sex parties for teens is set to begin being sentenced Tuesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

The sentencing might take up to three days as victims of Shannon O’Connor are prepared to give statements before the court, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Peterson is expected to mete out the final punishment on May 28.

The 51-year-old O'Connor faces more than 30 years in prison after jurors in March convicted her on 48 felony charges, along with other misdemeanors encompassing child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to minors.

O’Connor has been in Santa Clara County jail custody since October 2021, after she was arrested near Boise, Idaho.

Follow along with our live blog:

Live updates — May 26, 2026

4:25 p.m.

The family of John Doe 5, is on the stand and said that O'Connor was a family friend, adding that their son was best friends with the woman's son.

"She blatantly lied to us and made us think she'd keep our son safe," the family said, adding that O'Conner groomed their son through social media and taught him how to dispose of empty alcohol cans.

The family recounted a Halloween party at O'Connor's home in which their son had asked to go early and help set up. They said he texted asking to stay over, but he was too drunk to text.

"We picked him up early, shivering no shoes no shirt.." the family said. "While kids were getting drunk she was across town at another halloween party… Shannon left our 14-year-old child with alcohol and an open pool and hot tub.

Valerie Doe, the mother of John Doe 1 and 2 gets on the stand and testifies that O'Connor robbed her sons of their childhood.

"Without significant incarceration, she remains a direct threat to the community. By grooming my children, she weaponized them.. They now suffer from deep-seeded guilt and trust issues," the woman said.

She described an incident in which she found her sons barely conscious and vomiting.

4:14 p.m.

Kate Doe, the mother of Jane Doe 4, takes the stand and begins crying, saying her daughter's testimony was difficult to hear.

Kate Doe said she is the one who made the initial police report in 2021 to report O'Connor and what was happening at her home.

"Had to keep our daughter safe in Tahoe and Sea Ranch to keep her out of Shannon's control. She was a threat to our family at that time. Shannon had been trying to collect our daughter — send her an airplane ticket," the woman said.

Kate Doe said her daughter developed a substance abuse problem and was drinking alcohol at night to sleep. She said it was O'Connor who exposed her daughter to heavy alcohol consumption.

"She was taking weekly drink orders for these kids. She encouraged and managed sex acts. Our daughter was only 14 years old. She was quiet innocent. Before encounter with Shannon, she was sweet, silly and full of joy," said Kate Doe.

3:49 p.m.

"Jane Doe 4," who is now 20 years old, is the first victim to give their impact statement, saying that O'Connor took advantage of her and other young people.

"It is beyond me. I can not comprehend how someone could do ths. This represents who you are at your core," the young woman said. "For me what happened took away som manny happy parts of who I was."

3:14 p.m.

Attorneys are in the judge's chambers.

12:30 p.m.

The court proceedings are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon, with the actual sentence likely to be read Thursday.