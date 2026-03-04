Verdict reached in Los Gatos 'Party Mom' trial

article

The Brief Jury reaches verdict in Los Gatos ‘Party Mom’ case. Shannon O'Connor was charged with 63 criminal counts stemming from hosting parties for underage teens that included alcohol and sex. O'Connor did not testify during her trial.



A Santa Clara County jury on Wednesday returned a verdict in the case of "Party Mom" Shannon O'Connor, a Los Gatos mom accused of hosting parties for underage teens that included alcohol and sexual conduct.

The verdict will be made public at some point on Wednesday. District Attorney Jeff Rosen said he will speak afterward.

The jury began deliberating on Feb. 24 at the San Jose Hall of Justice. The trial lasted about four months.

The 51-year-old O'Connor faced 63 criminal counts, including felony sex offenses and misdemeanors, related to hosting parties with alcohol and allowing underage teens to drink and engage in sexual conduct.

Prosecutors spoke with some 13 students, who said O'Connor invited them to her Los Gatos home and encouraged the teens and her son to drink alcohol and engage in sexual activity.

The teens said she tried to hide the parties from her husband and neighbors. Prosecutors said O'Connor hosted the parties between 2021 and 2022. Some of the students said they were victims of sexual misconduct.

O'Connor did not testify in her defense, the Mercury News noted.

But she did call the news organization on Dec. 23, 2025, from call, where she told the Mercury News that she accepted some responsibility for the parties, but only through the lens of a concerned mother and was trying to communicate with the teens at their level, trying to encourage them to be safe when they were drinking and having sex.

A legal expert noted O'Connor's defense attorney, Stephen Prekoski, did not contest some accusations that O'Connor used bad judgment in supplying alcohol to underage teens, but instead, focused on the felony sex charges.

O’Connor was arrested in 2021 in Ada County, Idaho, where she was living at the time. She was brought back to Santa Clara County jail, where she has been held ever since.

