Los Gatos mom awaits jury verdict, accused of hosting alcohol, sex parties for underage teens

The jury began deliberations Tuesday in the high-profile trial of the Los Gatos mother, accused of hosting parties with alcohol and allowing underage teens to drink and engage in sexual conduct.

Shannon O'Connor's trial in the Hall of Justice in San Jose has lasted about four months, leaving the jury with large amounts of evidence to consider as they decide the verdict.

The Charges

O'Connor faces 63 criminal counts, including felony sex offenses and misdemeanors.

Prosecutors spoke with some 13 students, who said O'Connor invited them to her Los Gatos home and encouraged the teens and her son to drink alcohol and engage in sexual activity. The teens said she tried to hide the parties from her husband and neighbors. Prosecutors said O'Connor hosted the parties between 2021 and 2022. Some of the students said they were victims of sexual misconduct.

"The big sticking point between the parties is the sex offenses. Is the jury going to believe that Ms. O'Connor crossed the line between bad supervision to committing a sex offense?" Steven Clark, a legal analyst and former Santa Clara County District Attorney, said.

"What the prosecution is trying to demonstrate is that she aided and abetted these crimes. She not only provided the alcohol and the place, but she promoted and condoned it. What the defense is saying is no, that never occurred," Clark said.

O'Connor's defense attorney, Stephen Prekoski, said he had no comment for the media Tuesday. Clark notes that the defense did not contest some accusations that O'Connor used bad judgment in supplying alcohol to underage teens. Clark said instead, the defense focused on the felony sex charges.

The Stakes

"The prosecution wants Ms. O'Connor in prison and registered as a sex offender. And the defense fought very hard in this case to try and demonstrate to the jury that she committed violations, but she didn't go far enough to be a sex offender and violate those statutes. That's going to be the big fight," Clark said.

"What was very interesting is Ms. O'Connor did not take the stand in this case, but she spoke to the media and addressed these issues. And the jury's not going to be able to consider that because it didn't come from the courtroom," Clark said.

The jury paused deliberations and left for the evening by 5PM Tuesday. They are expected to resume Wednesday morning with presiding Judge Elizabeth Peterson in Department 39 in the Hall of Justice.

