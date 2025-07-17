article

A mother and her young son were rescued after getting lost in a California forest, thanks to quick thinking, a handwritten note and timely action by rescuers.

It happened on Saturday, July 12, when a routine training exercise for the Calaveras County Volunteer Search and Rescue (SAR) Team turned into a real-life rescue mission in the rugged terrain near Spicer Reservoir.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Calaveras County Dispatch received a report of a 49-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son who were overdue from a trip to Camp Wolfeboro . The pair had left Sacramento the day before but had since gone silent – no calls, no texts and no check-ins, according to the reporting party.

Concerned for their safety, a deputy was immediately sent to investigate. Fortunately, the Search and Rescue (SAR) team was already training nearby and quickly joined the search.

A location-sharing app provided by the reporting party helped narrow the search zone, officials said. Air support from the California Highway Patrol was also called in to assist.

A breakthrough in the search came from a promising lead – a 911 text from nearby campers who reported seeing a vehicle that matched the missing family’s description the day before. With this critical tip, officials said searchers zeroed in on the area.

Then, early in the evening, searchers discovered a handwritten note at a remote intersection. It was from the missing mother, pleading for help.

A mom left a trail of notes to help lead rescuers to her location after getting lost in a California forest with her son. (Calaveras County Sheriff's Office ) Expand

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office shared an image of the note, showing the directions the mother had laid out to help find them.

"HELP. Me and my son are stranded with no service and can’t call 911," the note read. "We are ahead, up the road to the right. Please call 911 to get help for us. Thank you!"

Following a series of similar notes left along the route, rescuers tracked the pair to their vehicle, roughly a mile down the road.

However, the remote location and thick forest canopy posed another challenge as cell and radio signals were blocked, "making standard radio or cell communication impossible."

Officials said the rescue team utilized an amateur radio frequency, commonly known as "HAM radio," to establish communication.

Members from the Calaveras County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team located and rescued a mother and her young child after they got lost in a forest. (Calaveras County Sheriff's Office ) Expand

After broadcasting "emergency traffic" on the HAM radio, their call was immediately answered by a retired El Dorado County Communications Supervisor who was a HAM Operator monitoring frequencies from his home.

"This HAM operator then contacted the El Dorado 911 center, which provided the information to Calaveras Dispatch, and the SAR command post was notified," officials said.

Rescuers used recovery equipment to free the family’s vehicle and safely escorted them back to the command post, where they were reunited with anxious loved ones.

Officials said that the rescue mission revealed just how quickly technology can fail in remote areas.

Authorities later revealed that the mother had been following a GPS route that diverted her onto remote backroads. When the signal dropped, the pair became disoriented deep in the forest.

Despite the dangerous circumstances, officials said the duo made several smart decisions that contributed to their safe rescue. They left notes at intersections, used hazard lights at night, and relied on basic survival skills. Notably, the young boy used a whistle in short bursts to help signal their location, officials said.

Authorities highlighted that their most important move was informing someone of their itinerary and expected return, critical information that helped launch the timely rescue.

