Love is in the air at Levi's Stadium: Colombian couple gets engaged at Copa

It was a tie between Colombia and Brazil in the heated soccer match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday – but for Mari LaRose and Jesus Olivares it was a major win.

Olivares proposed to his longtime girlfriend LaRose during the Copa América game.

With thousands of fans in yellow and red surrounding him, Olivares created a sign decorated in hearts and diamonds that read: "Mari, marry me."

He got down on one knee and asked his high school sweetheart to spend the rest of his life with him.

LaRose said yes, of course.

And she shared pictures of the happy occasion with KTVU, including a warm embrace of the two in the stands.

"My friend was like, ‘I want to make a video of you rooting for our team.’ Then I hear the commotion, and I turn back, and there he is, on one knee with my other two friends holding a sign that says marry me," LaRose said.

It was right after half-time, when Colombia first tied with Brazil when Olivares popped the question.

"I couldn't believe it. I mean, it was a pleasant surprise and I felt the energy of everyone just being happy, everyone, rooting for us, not only for the team," she said.

Olivares and LaRose are San Francisco residents born and raised in Colombia and have been living in the U.S. for about 10 years.

After a close game, the soccer match ended in a draw, which moved Colombia to first place in Group D.

LaRose and Olivares plan to have a small wedding later in the summer in the Bay Area. Then, they will fly to Colombia to have a big wedding with all of their high school friends and family in December.