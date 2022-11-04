LoveWhereYouWorked: Here are some of the people who got laid off from Twitter

Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform as a source of reliable information just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At least one was filed Thursday in San Francisco alleging that Twitter intends to lay off more workers and has violated federal law by not providing the required notice.

Some of the people who said they were laid off were pregnant, parents with San Francisco and New York mortgages, and those who need insurance for medical conditions. Others touted their achievements and said goodbye to their favorite "Tweeps" and "little birds."

They issued their final words – on Twitter – using the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked.