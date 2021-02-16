Drop in kindergarten enrollment amid pandemic leads to growing concern about widening achievement gap

There are growing concerns about big gaps among students in first grade classrooms across California next fall as thousands of families opted to skip kindergarten this school year.

Low kindergarten enrollment prompts concerns about widening first grade achievement gap.

California is one of 31 states that do not require children to attend kindergarten. So with the pandemic, many families chose not to have their young kids sit in front of a computer for distance learning. And among low income families, the decision may have come down to whether parents had the resources to juggle work and provide the supervision their 5-year-old needs to maneuver through virtual learning.

That means schools are bracing for a larger than usual number of students entering first grade without going through kindergarten and without gaining tools, for both academic and social emotional development, critical to helping them maneuver through grade school.

Low kindergarten enrollment prompts concerns about widening first grade achievement gap in California schools.

Educators said there has long been a misconception about how important the lessons learned in kindergarten are to the transition into first grade and to the overall success in student performance.

Advertisement

"A full year of kindergarten ensures students have access to high-quality academic, social, and developmentally-appropriate experiences which provide a strong foundation for a lifetime of success," said Austin Beutner Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

According to figures from the national nonprofit group Education Commission of the States, LAUSD, California's largest school district saw its overall enrollment decline 14%, with the most significant decrease in the kindergarten ranks, which lost 6,000 students.

Figures also showed declines in other school districts including San Diego Unified, which saw a decline of 1,682 kindergarten and transitional kindergarten children. Kindergarten enrollment in the Sacramento City Unified School District was down 18% from the previous year.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

The data further bolstered ongoing efforts to make kindergarten a requirement in California. State Sen. Susan Rubio, (D) Baldwin Park, is behind Senate Bill 70, an early education bill which would require students to complete one year in kindergarten before entering the first grade.

"The voluntary participation of kindergarten increases student chronic absenteeism and further widens the achievement gap," Sen. Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio’s office points to research from the National Education Association that found kindergartners who miss 10% or more school days have lower academic performance by the time they reach the first grade.

"As a public school teacher for 17 years, I have witnessed the detrimental impact on young students who miss out on fundamental early education," Rubio said, adding, "This bill is critical to the academic development and success of all students in the state, especially now during a global pandemic."

Educators agree, noting the pandemic has highlighted and accentuated the achievement gap. "Kindergarten is an essential part of a student’s development," Beutner said. "This opportunity for children is made more urgent due to the drop in kindergarten enrollment because of the impact this pandemic is having on families in low-income communities."