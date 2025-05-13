Lucky lottery ticket sold in the East Bay hits all five Fantasy 5 numbers

article

The Brief One ticket hit the top prize in Sunday's Fantasy 5 drawing. The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in the East Bay. The jackpot is worth $349,181.



One lucky lottery ticket purchased in Berkeley hit all five winning numbers in Sunday's drawing in the popular Fantasy 5 game.

What we know:

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Telegraph Avenue near Parker Street.

The jackpot is worth $349,181.

The odds of hitting all five numbers are one in 575,757, according to the California State Lottery.

What we don't know:

And it’s unknown if a winner has come forward.

A lottery spokesperson said the agency wouldn’t publicly name a winner until the prize had been paid.

"That process could take 6-8 weeks or more from the time the claim is first filed," lottery spokesperson Daniel Kelly told KTVU in an email.

How it's played

The Fantasy 5 game has a daily draw.

Players can pick five numbers from 1 to 39, or they can also have the numbers chosen randomly for them through the "quick pick" option.

Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The game's jackpot typically starts with a baseline top prize ranging from $60,000 to $80,000.

If there are no winners, the jackpot grows, and if there are more than one grand prize winner, the jackpot is divided equally among them.

There was no top prize winner for Monday's draw, which hit $75,000.

The drawings take place after the Fantasy 5 ticket sales for that day close at 6:30 p.m.