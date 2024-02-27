Macy's closing 150 stores nationwide, including San Francisco's flagship Union Square store

Macy's will close 150 stores nationwide in the next two years, including San Francisco's flagship Union Square store.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin told KTVU that the store would remain open until a new buyer for the property can be found.

"Macy’s will remain open and could still be open for years to come," Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance, said in a statement. "In all likelihood, there will be a holiday shopping season and Macy’s great tree in 2024."

That said, Rodriguez conceded that Tuesday's announcement during an earnings call with investors "hurts."

"For generations, Macy's has been synonymous with Union Square," Rodriguez continued. "I believe that we should work toward a solution that allows Macy’s to keep this iconic store open."

It wasn't immediately clear what other of the Bay Area's other 20 stores, in Concord, Santa Rosa, Pleasanton and Walnut Creek, for example, were on the closure list.

Macy's is the largest department store chain in the nation.

It owns not just 350 Macy's stores, but it is also the parent company of Bloomingdale's and the cosmetic store, Bluemercury.

Macy's and Bloomingdale's sales during the 2023 holiday shopping season were down compared to a year before.

Ray Wimer, professor of retail practice at Syracuse University, acknowledged that Macy's is in a tough spot, especially in light of online shopping and competition including Target and Walmart.

"They've been trying to restructure and find strategies to find a path to success into the future," Wimer said. "Right now, there's just so much competition."

Wimer said if companies can create a retail experience with smaller spaces, which requires less staff, shoppers will get a better experience.

"The really big department store in many areas of the country is not as attractive as it used to be," Wimer said.

A new CEO, Tony Spring, took over the company last year and investors had threatened to take the company private if it didn't turn things around.

On the earnings call, Spring said he had identified 150 stores that the company is calling "non-go-forward" locations, which are not that profitable.

Spring said the company spent seven months trying to diagnose and find solutions to the company's problems.

They surveyed 60,000 customers and said the Macy's stores that stay open will undergo renovations and get more resources including more workers in women's shoes and clothing departments.

It is the second major downsizing of the Macy’s chain since 2020 and will leave the company with 350 stores, slightly more than half the number it had before the pandemic.

Those Macy's store losses will be Bloomingdale's gains.

Spring said that while they will close 50 Macy's stories this year, and another 100 by 2026, he plans to open 15 new Bloomingdale's stores and 30 new Bluemercury stores.

He said that's a sign the company wants to shift its focus towards higher-end luxury brands, and the skin care cosmetics market.