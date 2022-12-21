Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles East Bay

Another earthquake rattled the East Bay on Wednesday, this time in Union City.

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Union City around 6:22 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered 1.5 miles from Union City, and 3.4 miles from Hayward.

The earthquake comes after San Leandro was rattled by a 2.9 quake around 8:34 a.m.

A day prior, further north a 6.4 quake shook the cities of Ferndale and Rio Dell early Tuesday. It left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks.