San Leandro shakes in 3.1 earthquake

The Bay Area was jolted by an earthquake Wednesday morning.

A magnitude 3.1 quake hit at 8:34 a.m. just northeast of San Leandro, USGS reported. The epicenter was right under I-580, near Lake Chabot.

This comes after the 6.4 quake that shook Ferndale early Tuesday. It left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks.

Many have called KTVU to say they felt the shaking in San Leandro and surrounding areas.

