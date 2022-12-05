Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Alum Rock

article

United States Geological Service recorded a magnitude 3.7 earthquake about 8 miles east-southeast of Alum Rock in the East Foothills area of San Jose on Monday.

USGS recorded the quake at a depth of over 4 miles. The earthquake struck at 3:13 p.m.

There have been no initial reports of damage.

The most recent significant earthquake to strike the Bay Area was a magnitude 5.1, also in the South Bay that set off the MyShake Alert app for many of its subscribers.

SEE ALSO: San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake