Expand / Collapse search

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Alum Rock

By KTVU staff
Published 
Earthquakes
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN JOSE, Calif. - United States Geological Service recorded a magnitude 3.7 earthquake about 8 miles east-southeast of Alum Rock in the East Foothills area of San Jose on Monday. 

USGS recorded the quake at a depth of over 4 miles. The earthquake struck at 3:13 p.m. 

There have been no initial reports of damage. 

The most recent significant earthquake to strike the Bay Area was a magnitude 5.1, also in the South Bay that set off the MyShake Alert app for many of its subscribers. 

SEE ALSO: San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake