Magnitude 3.9 earthquake centered near Dublin felt throughout Bay Area

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the Bay Area on Monday evening, officials with the U.S. Geological Survey say.

The quake was measured at 7:46 p.m. about 3 miles west of Dublin. The earthquake's depth was measured at around 7.27 miles.

The USGS ‘Did You Feel it?’ feature shows more than 11,000 responses. There are mostly reports of weak to light shaking in the immediate surrounding areas, but also in areas like San Francisco, as north as Napa and as south as Santa Cruz.

While there were no immediate reports of damage, some of KTVU's employees said they felt things like shaking on the couch in Walnut Creek. Another felt a hard shake in San Ramon and one employee even ran out of their home in Hayward saying they "felt it bad."

In addition, KTVU took calls from viewers in Newark, Oakland, Colma, San Leandro, Daly City, San Lorenzo, Walnut Creek, San Mateo, Hawyard, Pleasant Hill, and Danville.

Of course, the USGS says if you are indoors during an earthquake, it is best to stay put. You should drop, cover and hold on during an earthquake, they advise.

