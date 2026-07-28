Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. - The U.S. Geological Survey measured a magnitude 4.3 earthquake Tuesday night near Cloverdale.
The earthquake struck at 7:40 p.m. and was recorded about 5 miles east of the Sonoma County town at a depth of greater than 3 miles.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
The ‘Did You Feel It?’ page on on USGS' website recorded reactions to the earthquake, including light or weak intensity in San Francisco and to the north in Ukiah. A more moderate intensity was felt in Cloverdale, closer to the epicenter.
This is a breaking news story.
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