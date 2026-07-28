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Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near Cloverdale

By
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquakes
Published July 28, 2026 8:24 PM PDT
Published July 28, 2026 8:24 PM PDT
Earthquake preparedness tips
Earthquake preparedness tips

Earthquake preparedness tips

Kyle Trambley, Oakland Fire Department, senior emergency planning coordinator, talks before, during, and after an earthquake.

CLOVERDALE, Calif. - The U.S. Geological Survey measured a magnitude 4.3 earthquake Tuesday night near Cloverdale. 

The earthquake struck at 7:40 p.m. and was recorded about 5 miles east of the Sonoma County town at a depth of greater than 3 miles. 

No damage or injuries were immediately reported. 

The ‘Did You Feel It?’ page on on USGS' website recorded reactions to the earthquake, including light or weak intensity in San Francisco and to the north in Ukiah. A more moderate intensity was felt in Cloverdale, closer to the epicenter.

This is a breaking news story. 

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