Main Street ferry terminal in Alameda closed for remainder of year

The Main Street ferry terminal in Alameda is closed on Monday and will remain closed for the rest of the year.

The ferry won't stop at the Main Street terminal for the next two months because it will be under construction, involving repairing and replacing the old terminal infrastructure. Officials said the terminal will be updated to be better equipped for earthquakes and be ready for electrification of the ferries in the future.

The Main Street closure could make for a big change for some riders who usually use that terminal to go to San Francisco, South San Francisco or Oakland. Their only choices will include using the Oakland Terminal or the Alameda Seaplane Lagoon terminal instead.

The Alameda short hop is also suspended so to get to Oakland from Main Street Alameda. Commuters will need to take AC Transit or drive; there are no shuttles.

Commuters taking the ferry to South San Francisco can get free Uber rides from Alameda to the Oakland terminal and back as long as they fill out a form.

