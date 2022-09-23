Major delays in BART's Transbay Tube disrupt morning commute for 200 passengers

BART issued an advisory Friday morning about a major delay in the Transbay Tube between Embarcadero and West Oakland in the San Francisco and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track, causing headaches for 200 passengers as they tried to get to work.

A spokeswoman said power went out in the tube about 8 a.m. Riders were told to expect major delays as service was altered on multiple lines as part of the disruption. One commuter told KTVU he had to wait in the dark for two hours.

In Walnut Creek, at least one San Francisco train came through about 8:30 a.m.

And shortly after that, power went back on though one viewer said her boyfriend was told he had to head back to West Oakland though he was trying to get to San Francisco. He sent in a photo of a dark train.

Other passengers said they were using their cell phones to shine some light on the darkened trains underneath the bay in the tube.

Another man told KTVU that he missed his flight to Colorado because the train didn't ever get to the San Francisco International Airport.

