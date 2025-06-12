Major League Cricket debuts at Oakland's oldest sports stadium

Oakland's oldest sports stadium will host a new sport for the first time on Thursday evening: Major League Cricket.

And there's even a home team to root for: The San Francisco Unicorns.

Organizers of Major League Cricket say this is the first time that cricket matches of this level will be played on the West Coast. The other MLC matches are being held in Texas and Florida.

MLC is now in its third season, and the home team, the Unicorns, came in second in the league last year.

For the past two years, the Unicorns have played at neutral sites.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said watching cricket – a game more popular in India and England – will be worth watching in a stadium vacated by the Raiders and the A's.

"Now we're bringing that global energy and that global focus to Oakland in a way that has never been done before," Lee said this week at a news conference. "This isn't only about a game. It's about putting Oakland on the map in a new way."

The Unicorns will face off against the Washington Freedom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, which will be one of nine matches through June 18.

Fremont Mayor Raj Salwan said the sport is so popular with the South Asian community that BART is providing in-service Unicorn fan trains from Fremont to the Coliseum station.