Major road closed in Contra Costa County after crash involving big-rig
A collision between a big-rig and a van in Contra Costa County caused traffic disruptions on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at around 10:55 a.m. on Vasco Road, resulting in the closure of both directions of the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision involved a big-rig truck and a van, the CHP said.
Aerial footage from the scene showed an emergency helicopter airlifting a person from the scene. The video also showed a van with substantial front-end damage and a nearby big-rig.
No additional information is currently available.