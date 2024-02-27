Major Sierra snow storm, blizzard conditions ahead

Enjoy the sun and nice weather while it lasts.

The National Weather Service said that rain and gusty winds will hit the Bay Area starting on Thursday afternoon.

But the hardest hit region will be the Sierra Nevada, where a major snowstorm and blizzard conditions are expected through Sunday.

That will include treacherous travel conditions along Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

Elevations above 5,000 feet are forecast to receive 5 to 8 feet of snow, with localized spots possibly measuring 10 to 12 feet.

Tahoe ski resorts are getting the word out about snow safety before the next round of winter weather.

The group, Ski California, released a safety video with tips on how to stay safe during ski season.

They say to always ski or snowboard with a partner, stay on groomed runs, avoid tree wells, wear a helmet and have a fully charged phone with snow patrol programed into your phone.

The group says snow can sometimes pile up within hours, making for dangerous conditions.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol suggest if you're planning to go to Tahoe, go before Thursday.

