Male victim suffers minor injuries after shooting on Dumbarton Bridge, CHP investigating

A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, officials say. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened.

A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near the bridge. Officials said the shooting happened at 12:36 p.m. on eastbound 84 just west of Thornton Avenue.

One male victim was located with minor injuries, CHP said. Shots were fired from one car to another.

A forensic team examined the car and the car has been towed away.

There was no further information about the circumstances of the incident. There was no word of any suspect information or their vehicle. No arrests have been made.

CHP Golden Gate Division is handling the investigation.

KTVU's Jana Katsuyama contributed to this report.