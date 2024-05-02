Man, 26, drowns in Niles District creek in Fremont

Multiple agencies in Alameda County on Tuesday evening attempted to at first save and then recover the body of a man who appeared to drown in a creek in Fremont, the Sheriff's Office said.

East Bay Regional Parks District employees reported a 911 call describing a man in the creek near Third and I streets in the Niles district of the city of Fremont at about 5 p.m.

The caller reported seeing the man attempting to cross the creek, but then struggling in the water, going under and then not resurfacing.

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, along with the Park District, Fremont Police, and Alameda County and Fremont Fire Departments. All agencies searched the creek area in the hopes of saving the man, and the Alameda County Water District even lowered the creek water level by about 6 feet to aid in the recovery effort.

After hours of searching, the Alameda County Dive Team was employed and they ultimately recovered the body of 26-year-old Hayward man Franklin Mabuyo at about 10:30 p.m.

Mabuyo's next of kin have been notified and officials say there was no sign of trauma or foul play.

