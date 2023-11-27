Man, 28, shot and killed in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood

article

Oakland police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the city's Fruitvale neighborhood.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert on Crosby Avenue, where they found the victim nearby on Foothill Boulevard.

The man had been shot at least once and died at the scene, police said.

His name was not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting i

s asked to contact the Oakland Police tip line at (510) 238-7950.