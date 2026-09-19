Man, 88, dies after crashing into building in Fremont

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The Brief Fremont Police Department officers responded just after 12:10 p.m. to the area of Niles Boulevard and Cinematic Common to reports of a vehicle crashing into a building Police and other emergency responders found the driver – an 88-year-old man – unresponsive inside the car. No others were injured in the crash.



An 88-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon after he crashed into a building in Fremont.

What we know:

Fremont Police Department officers responded just after 12:10 p.m. to the area of Niles Boulevard and Cinematic Common to reports of a vehicle crashing into a building, according to a department statement.

Police and other emergency responders found the driver – an 88-year-old man – unresponsive inside the car and provided life-saving efforts before he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No one else was inside of the car, and no other injuries were reported in the collision.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities have not ruled out speed as a factor, and it was not immediately known if the driver’s health or any pre-existing medical conditions were a factor in the crash.

Police added that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact the FPD Traffic Unit at 510-790-6760.