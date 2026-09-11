Foster City condo fire: No criminal charges filed, DA says
FOSTER CITY, Calif. - No criminal charges will be filed in connection with a fire that destroyed a condo complex in Foster City last month, according to the district attorney's office.
A fire investigation determined that the blaze started in a unit occupied by a man and his 93-year-old mother, where a propane barbecue grill had been left on.
Fire investigation
What we know:
The man was initially taken into custody by authorities following the incident.
However, investigators said they could not conclude that the fire was sparked by the barbecue grill and subsequently ruled the official cause of the fire as "undetermined."
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe evaluated the case and found that the circumstances did not rise to the level of a criminal offense.
The Source: The information in this story comes from San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe’s prosecution decision in the Foster City condominium fire, as well as prior reporting.