Foster City condo fire: No criminal charges filed, DA says

The Brief San Mateo County prosecutors will not file criminal charges in connection with a condo complex fire in Foster City last month. Investigators determined the fire started in a unit occupied by a man and his 93-year-old mother where a propane barbecue grill was left on. Although the man was initially taken into custody, officials ruled the cause as undetermined and found no criminal offense occurred.



No criminal charges will be filed in connection with a fire that destroyed a condo complex in Foster City last month, according to the district attorney's office.

A fire investigation determined that the blaze started in a unit occupied by a man and his 93-year-old mother, where a propane barbecue grill had been left on.

Fire investigation

What we know:

The man was initially taken into custody by authorities following the incident.

However, investigators said they could not conclude that the fire was sparked by the barbecue grill and subsequently ruled the official cause of the fire as "undetermined."

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe evaluated the case and found that the circumstances did not rise to the level of a criminal offense.