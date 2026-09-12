Chef turns passion for cooking into initiative to feed Tenderloin's hungry

The Brief Chef Kelvin Ehbegboni started the Street Food Initiative just six weeks ago, spending one day a week in the Tenderloin, one day in Oakland and one in Berkeley to feed people experiencing homelessness. He gave out 300 of his handcrafted cheeseburgers for free at the corner of Jones and Eddy Streets on Saturday afternoon. Ebegboni says he wants to see more city leaders step up to help, so they can see the faces of the people they're entrusted to serve.



San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood has deep-rooted challenges when it comes to homelessness, and Chef Kelvin Ehbegboni is stepping up to help.

The Street Food Initiative

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Hundreds of people were lined up to wait for him to arrive at the corner of Jones and Eddy Streets Saturday afternoon, where he gave out 300 of his handcrafted cheeseburgers for free.

"A lot of people have different things that they’re passionate about. I’m passionate about cooking, and what can I do with that passion? Serve my community," said Ebegboni.

He started the Street Food Initiative just six weeks ago, spending one day a week in the Tenderloin, one day in Oakland and one in Berkeley. He says he wanted to be the solution to a problem he sees every day.

"Everybody in the Tenderloin can testify that there are a lot of homeless people. I’m not into real estate, I don’t know much about housing. But I’m a chef and I want to use that talent I have, the skills I have to give back," he said.

Stepping up to help

What they're saying:

Ebegboni says he makes each burger with love.

He's not part of a big food bank and he doesn't get any funding. Most of this is coming out of his own pocket.

Still, he says he'd rather have volunteers than donations.

"It’s not about money. That comes and goes. But when you have people constantly on board in alignment with your mission, it goes a long way," he said.

On Saturday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was helping hand out burgers.

"It is my honor to serve this neighborhood and to make sure that those who live here get dignity and get to have safety like everyone else around this city," said Jenkins. "We still have a lot of work to do in this neighborhood, but each and every day we’re committed to giving them a safe and clean home."

Ebegboni says he wants to see more city leaders step up to help, so they can see the faces of the people they're entrusted to serve.

If you'd like to get involved, visit the Restoration For the Future Foundation website.