Man allegedly assaults victim with a guitar in Berkeley, making anti-LGBTQ comments: police

A 31-year-old man allegedly attacked another man with a guitar and made derogatory remarks towards people of the LGBTQ community, Berkeley police said.

Matthew Harris was arrested on suspicion of striking a 51-year-old man in the face with his own musical instrument while he was sleeping in his tent near Shattuck Avenue and Black Street on Thursday night, according to police statements.

Harris then allegedly punched and kicked the man, police said. Police also said Harris made hateful comments towards the people of the LGBTQ community during the attack. Police did not specify what he said.

Harris left the scene before police arrived, Berkeley authorities said. But police on bicycle were able to find him the following day with the help of witnesses who gave a description of him and knew his nickname.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Harris with assault, criminal threats, and hate crime on Monday, police said.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.