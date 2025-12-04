Man allegedly stabbed Livermore roommate to death; caught driving victim's car

article

Authorities have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his roommate to death in Livermore, police said.

On Tuesday, Livermore police officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of North P Street for a welfare check. Inside the residence, officers found a 55-year-old man dead with apparent stab wounds, police said. He had last been seen on Nov. 28.

Suspect found driving victim’s car

Police identified Brayam Chirinos, 30, as the alleged perpetrator. Chirinos was the victim’s roommate. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Chirinos was located the following day in San Francisco, driving the victim’s vehicle, authorities said. He was arrested without incident and booked into Santa Rita Jail on one count of homicide.

Suspect has criminal history

The motive for the killing remains under investigation.

Investigators said Chirinos has an extensive criminal history, including prior arrests for DUI, assault, domestic violence and false imprisonment in both Florida and Texas. He also has an active warrant out of Florida for battery and violation of probation.