Man and woman injured in Oakland double shooting

Oakland police say a double shooting Monday afternoon has left a man in critical condition and a woman injured, but in stable condition.

Oakland police spokesperson Officer Johnnna Watson said they learned of the shooting at 3:28 p.m. and that it appears to have happened at 102nd Avenue and Plymouth Street, two blocks away from International Boulevard.

Police did not have details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and did not say if there was any suspect information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.