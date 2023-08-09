Man arrested after deadly shooting outside BART Lake Merritt station

article

BART police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting outside the Lake Merritt station.

BART's log shows that Juan Andres Martinez was taken into custody following the Tuesday afternoon shooting. He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail, online records show.

Maritinez was taken into custody within 90 minutes of the 2:30 p.m. shooting.

The Alameda County coroner said the person Martinez allegedly killed could not be publicly identified because their family had not yet been notified and there was a press hold on their name.

Police have not revealed a motive and there was no indication neither the victim nor suspect were BART riders.