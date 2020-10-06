Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run of 88-year-old woman in San Pablo

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Pablo
An 88-year-old woman died early Monday morning in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle in San Pablo. Kelly Lynch was arrested on suspicion of hit-and run.

SAN PABLO, Calif. - Police arrested a man on suspicion of hit-and-run after an 88-year-old woman died early Monday morning after being struck by a car in San Pablo.

Kelly Lynch, whom investigators said they found using surveillance cameras, was arrested following the death of Celia Demolina.

She was struck about 5 a.m. along San Pablo Avenue and 23rd Street.

Officers found Demolina in the road suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life-saving efforts she died, police said. 