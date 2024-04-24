Man arrested after fight with San Jose Mayor security detail

A man has been arrested after he allegedly disrupted an interview with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and hit a member of his security detail, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The Mayor was conducting an interview with the media around 6 p.m. near South First and East San Fernando streets when a man approached the group. Police say the man displayed "erratic behavior" before growing hostile and shouting profanities towards the mayor and his team.

As the man approached the group, police say a plain clothes SJPD officer attempted to intervene and deescalate, but that seemed to only agitate the suspect further. The suspect advanced toward the officer and threatened him, eventually striking him, according to police.

That's when the pair struggled for a moment before bystanders assisted the officer in detaining the suspect. The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a charge of felony battery on a police officer. Police are still investigating what led up to the altercation.