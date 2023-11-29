Video: Man arrested after road rage incident injures dog in San Jose

A man has been arrested in connection to a road rage incident that left a dog needing emergency medical care, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The suspect has been identified as Armando Cano. The incident happened on Nov. 11, when SJPD officers were called to a road rage incident near Capitol Expressway and Tully Road.

Police say two men were in a suspect vehicle when they "initiated" a road rage incident with another car. The victims were a man and woman in a Hyundai with their two dogs.

Video of the incident shows the first two men outside their vehicle in the street. The two men appear to be slamming into the Hyundai's side doors. Seconds later, a third man, suspected to be Cano, gets out of a second vehicle to approach the Hyundai.

The man in the video can be seen jumping onto the rear windshield of the victim's vehicle, police said. The windshield shattered, and glass got into one of the dog's eyes; the dog later required emergency medical care.

Cano is considered the primary suspect responsible for the smashed windshield and the dog's injuries. He was arrested in San Jose on Nov. 22, and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of felony vandalism, battery and animal abuse.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with more information about the crime is asked to contact SJPD at 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.