Man arrested after stabbing outside Richmond police station during child custody exchange

A San Francisco man is behind bars after he stabbed another man outside of the Richmond police station during a child custody exchange, Richmond police said Thursday.

Grey Lonewalker Curtiss, 26, of San Francisco came to the Richmond police station to hand off his daughter to her mother around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police say once the exchange was complete, the victim left the car to help the mother. The victim approached Curtiss, at which point Curtiss stabbed the man multiple times.

Alert officers overheard the commotion and responded immediately.

The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

Curtiss was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. Police say they recovered the knife used in the stabbing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brian Hoffman at (510) 621-1755, email bhoffman@richmondpd.net, or call the tip line at (510) 307-8177.