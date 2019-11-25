Man arrested after yelling threats to shoot up, blow up SF State library

article

A 55-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of yelling he was going to shoot up and blow up the San Francisco State University library, police said.

Police received a report of the threats at 3:12 p.m. at the main campus at 1600 Holloway Ave. in San Francisco.

The person who made the report told a uniformed community service specialist the he saw a person walk into the library carrying a duffle bag, backpack and cylindrical bag.

The person was allegedly threatening to shoot up and blow up the J. Paul Leonard Library.

Police said officers arrived six minutes later and located the suspect and his bags on the first floor. The person was detained and the area around his bags was cordoned off.

Police said the man was taken away and the library was evacuated.

The explosive ordnance disposal unit of the San Francisco Police Department was called and determined the bags were not dangerous. Police also searched the area and found nothing else suspicious.

Advertisement

The man who was detained is not a student, police said.