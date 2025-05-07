Santa Rosa man arrested for allegedly attacking ex-coworker with cleaver

article

A man is in police custody after he allegedly attacked a former co-worker with a cleaver at the Santa Rosa restaurant where the two worked.

The Santa Rosa Police Department responded about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday to the restaurant in the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue on reports of a stabbing and found the 43-year-old victim at the scene suffering from "severe" head and arm injuries, the SRPD said in a statement.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

What we know:

Witnesses at the restaurant identified the worker's alleged attacker as 39-year-old former employee Li Zhiqing.

Police found Zhiqing at a nearby park and he attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested without further incident.

The SRPD alleged Zhiqing attacked his former coworker with a cleaver and threatened others at the restaurant before he fled the scene.

The cleaver was found near the scene of the attack, police said.

Zhiqing was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder, mayhem and making criminal threats.

What we don't know:

Sonoma County Jail records did not list a court date for Zhiqing.

A motive for the attack was not revealed.