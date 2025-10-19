Man arrested for allegedly shooting, critically injuring woman in Vallejo

article

The Brief A woman was shot in Vallejo on Thursday morning Through the course of an investigation into the shooting, police determined the suspect to be 34-year-old DeShawn Michael Cochise Pollard. Pollard was found in Sacramento and taken into custody after a brief chase that resulted in a crash.



A man was arrested in Sacramento on Saturday night on suspicion of shooting a woman in Vallejo two days prior.

Vallejo Police Department officers were alerted just after 11 a.m. on Thursday to a shooting in the 100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. The department learned that a woman had been shot in the area and was being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police met with the woman at the hospital and confirmed that she had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, and she was listed in critical condition.

Through the course of an investigation into the shooting, police determined the suspect to be 34-year-old DeShawn Michael Cochise Pollard of Stockton.

The VPD obtained a warrant for Pollard’s arrest and determined he was in the Sacramento area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the warrant and, about 8:25 p.m. on Friday, units from the department found Pollard driving in the 4500 block of Ledonne Drive.

SCSO deputies attempted to stop Pollard’s car, but he allegedly refused to stop and led authorities on a chase that ended when Pollard allegedly crashed into another car. Pollard allegedly attempted to flee from the scene of the crash on foot, but was arrested near Florin Road and 55th Street.

The person in the car Pollard allegedly crashed into was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Pollard was transferred to the custody of the VPD and subsequently booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges, which include attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.